Dengue surveillance in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Monday visited Union Council (UC) 76 Garishahu and UC-41 islam Park, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administrationand field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Yasrab Colony Walton Road to inspect anti-dengue activities while AC City Fizan Ahmed destroyed two dengue larvae at UC-72 Temple Road during dengue surveillance.