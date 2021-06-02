UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Dengue surveillance in full swing

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed on Wednesday visited Union Council (UC) 79, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that people should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealedFriends Caf� due to in-door dining in Model Town area.

