Dengue surveillance in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The surveillance of dengue virus was in full swing as indoor teams checked 49,493 houses and outdoor teams inspected 14,740 places in the district during the last week.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that at present, there were 158 confirmed dengue patients in Sargodha district.

He said that 90 of the confirmed patients were local and 68 had a travel history.

He said that health department's teams were taking all possible steps to eradicate dengue larvae, while action would also be taken against the officers concerned for negligence.

He said that a special ward for dengue patients had been set up in District Teaching Hospital where they were being treated.

The CEO health added that 253 patients were medically examined during the last four days, out of which, 25 were diagnosed with dengue.

Dr Sohail Asghar said that larvae were found from 33 union councils of the district,out of which 32 were from indoor and 13 were outdoor sites.