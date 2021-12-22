Dengue surveillance in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

The surveillance of dengue virus was in full swing as indoor teams checked 88,586 houses and outdoor teams inspected 29,211 places in the district during the last week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The surveillance of dengue virus was in full swing as indoor teams checked 88,586 houses and outdoor teams inspected 29,211 places in the district during the last week.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, focal person for anti-dengue cell Dr Tariq Hassan said that out of 18,640 suspected dengue patients this year, 314 were diagnosed with dengue fever and were treated at various hospitals across the district.

Dr Tariq Hassan said that health department's teams were taking all possible steps to eradicate dengue larvae, while action would be taken against the officers concernedfor negligence.

He said that larvae were found from four sites of three union councils of the district.