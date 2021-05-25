Dengue surveillance intensified

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council 47Qadri Colony Shalimar zone and checked working of staff.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited D-Block, DHA Phase-I, to inspect anti-dengue activities while AC City Fizan Ahmed checked UC 09 Ravi zone and AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab inspected dengue surveillance at Model Town Block-H.