Dengue Surveillance Underway In City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:59 PM

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capita

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Friday visited Union Council (UC) 127 Model Town Block-C, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited UC-120 and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mahndi Maloof visited UC-76 to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputedon field duty in the area.

