UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Surveillance Underway In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Dengue surveillance underway in city

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 107 Rehman Pura, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited UC-116 Johar Town and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mahndi Maloof visited UC-33 and 37 to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited UC-02 Walton Cantonment to inspect anti dengue arrangements. The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of thestaff deputed on field duty.

Related Topics

Raiwind Dengue Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PHP launches awareness drive against underage driv ..

24 seconds ago

11 minutes ago

Lebanon marks first anniversary of protest movemen ..

28 seconds ago

Pretenders to Merkel's crown seek debate limelight ..

29 seconds ago

Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand election

4 minutes ago

PDM leaders gather to protect corruption: minister ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.