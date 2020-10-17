Dengue surveillance underway in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 107 Rehman Pura, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited UC-116 Johar Town and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mahndi Maloof visited UC-33 and 37 to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited UC-02 Walton Cantonment to inspect anti dengue arrangements. The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of thestaff deputed on field duty.