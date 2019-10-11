Dengue teams checking 5000 points daily

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:Dengue surveillance teams were checking 5000 points daily to identify dengue larvae across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, social welfare, civil defence and other departments were organising anti-dengue seminars at various places to create awareness among people.

A special zero period have also been started in all educational institutes in which preventive measures were being told to students and teachers. Special checking of passenger buses and other vehicles entering Multan from Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad was being ensured.

According to official sources, third party audit committee would audit 30 percent cases of dengue larvae. Complaints regarding dengue larvae were being resolved within 24 hours.

Dengue surveillance teams of health department approaching every house, while teams of 24 other departments were also taking part in campaign against dengue. The surveillance teams have been given 118 android phones for complete record of surveillance activities, sources added.

