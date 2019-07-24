Dengue under control; only 36 cases in Punjab

Punjab government has complete grip on situation and has taken precautionary measures to tackle any situation regarding dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab government has complete grip on situation and has taken precautionary measures to tackle any situation regarding dengue.

This was stated by Focal Person of Dengue Control in DGHS, Dr Shehnaz in an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday.

She said only 36 confirmed cases had been reported from across the Punjab province including 11 from Lahore, one from Faisalabad and Chiniot.

Responding to a question about measures taken so far, she said that isolation wards and separate counters in every DHQ and teaching hospitals had been set up to handle suspected cases.

She explained that when a suspected patient reaches hospitals, the vigilance team conducted complete tests so that proper treatment could be started at initial stage.

However, she urged the people to keep their environment, inside and outside houses, quite clean and neat and thus eradicate any chance of stagnant water.