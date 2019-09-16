Dengue virus detected in two patients at Allied Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Two patients in Allied Hospital Faisalabad were found positive with dengue fever.

Both the patients were shifted to Isolation Ward where they are being provided intensive care treatment, said focal persons Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar here Monday.

She said that Ghulam Shabbir of Islamabad and Hameedullah Niazi of Karachi were brought to the Allied Hospital after were suffering from high fever. Their blood samples were sent for laboratory analysis and the lab reports confirmed dengue virus positive in them.

She said the number of dengue patients at Allied Hospital had jumped to 35 uptill now, of whom, 3 patients were under treatment while others had been discharged after treatment.

All types of lab tests and treatment facilities were being provided free of cost to dengue patients at the hospital, she added.