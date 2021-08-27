Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Briefing

The dengue virus was once again showing its presence in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as medical tests conducted during last some days confirmed that 115 people have been infected with the virus

It was revealed in a briefing shared with the Chief Secretary and Head of Dengue Task Force the other day that 62 screening tests out of 821 people from vulnerable KP districts were found affected during last week.

A total number of confirmed as infected dengue virus cases have reached at 115 across the province. However, surprisingly the district Peshawar which was once the most affected district of KP with regard to dengue cases has reported no new case.

It was informed during the briefing that medical tests conducted in Bajaur district showed that all the 6 people were infected with the dengue virus while in Battagram results of 199 tests showed that only two people were infected.

In Buner district 383 tests were conducted of which 42 were found positive while in Hangu only one case was reported.

In Haripur 3 people out of 14 tested were found infected while in Khyber district 35 out of 131 tested were confirmed as positive.

The briefing further revealed that out of 58 medical tests for the virus in Mansehra,13 were positive while from Mardan two cases were reported.

While in Mohmand and Swat districts one each dengue virus patient was reported. Likewise it was told that in sub-division Darra Adamkhel nine people out of 25 tested were found infected with the dengue virus.