Dengue ward, awareness counter set up at THQ Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has set up dengue ward and an awareness counter at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur to fight with dengue virus.

As per directives of the district administration, the health department has started advance arrangements to deal with rising cases of dengue virus.

Talking to media persons, Medical Superintendent THQ Ghulam Panjtan Ghalo said the department has set up a special dengue ward having capacity of four beds in it and an awareness counter at the THQ Alipur.

He said that the awareness counter would create awareness among people to contain the spread of dengue virus.