Dengue Ward Set Up At DHQ Under Advance Arrangements For Dengue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:48 PM

Dengue ward set up at DHQ under advance arrangements for dengue

Sat 02nd October 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has set up a special dengue ward and an assistance counter under advance arrangements to ensure early treatment of dengue patients here on Saturday.

The dengue ward and assistance counter have been set up at District Headquarters Hospital where doctors and staff have been deployed for public facilitation.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Faisal Raza Qaisrani while talking to journalists said that the health department has started advance arrangements to prevent dengue cases and ensure best medical facilities for dengue patients.

He urged citizens to adopt preventive measures and follow the instructions of health department to protect themselves from the dengue virus.

