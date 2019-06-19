Dengue wards established in major hospitals of Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Wednesday directed all concerned to work hard with a commitment to eradicate the danger the Dengue fever from district in the upcoming monsoon season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Wednesday directed all concerned to work hard with a commitment to eradicate the danger the Dengue fever from district in the upcoming monsoon season.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding dengue fever prevention measures and preparations of arrangements to control the epidemic ahead of monsoon season.

Afaq said the district administration has imposed section 144 in this regard and would deal the violators with iron hands, saying we have also issued directives to the police department to take strict action.

To tackle any untoward situation concerning to the dengue fever, he said dengue wards were setup in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), district headquarters hospital Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan and Lora hospitals.

The deputy commissioner said that dengue fever is caused by mosquito bite and precautionary measures were imperative to control the disease.

"As an individual, people can play their role in the fight against dengue fever by protecting themselves and home environment from the mosquitos," he said, directing all concerned departments and people of Abbottabad to protect breeding of mosquitoes inside and outside of their areas and not allow standing stagnant waters for days as it provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes .

Afaq said we also need for spearheading the fight against dengue fever by raising public awareness about mosquito breeding and involvement of community for destroying of existing breeding sites.