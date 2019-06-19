UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Wards Established In Major Hospitals Of Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:23 PM

Dengue wards established in major hospitals of Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Wednesday directed all concerned to work hard with a commitment to eradicate the danger the Dengue fever from district in the upcoming monsoon season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq Wednesday directed all concerned to work hard with a commitment to eradicate the danger the Dengue fever from district in the upcoming monsoon season.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding dengue fever prevention measures and preparations of arrangements to control the epidemic ahead of monsoon season.

Afaq said the district administration has imposed section 144 in this regard and would deal the violators with iron hands, saying we have also issued directives to the police department to take strict action.

To tackle any untoward situation concerning to the dengue fever, he said dengue wards were setup in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), district headquarters hospital Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan and Lora hospitals.

The deputy commissioner said that dengue fever is caused by mosquito bite and precautionary measures were imperative to control the disease.

"As an individual, people can play their role in the fight against dengue fever by protecting themselves and home environment from the mosquitos," he said, directing all concerned departments and people of Abbottabad to protect breeding of mosquitoes inside and outside of their areas and not allow standing stagnant waters for days as it provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes .

Afaq said we also need for spearheading the fight against dengue fever by raising public awareness about mosquito breeding and involvement of community for destroying of existing breeding sites.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Abbottabad Havelian All From

Recent Stories

PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to finan ..

5 minutes ago

DAE leases 3 new Boeing 777 freighters to AirBridg ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan secures permanent membership of SCO

40 seconds ago

5G ambulance offers efficient help in treating Chi ..

42 seconds ago

Philippines becomes second-fastest growing bond ma ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan to head UN refugee agency

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.