Dental unit inaugurated in hospital of Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The district government was taking solid measures to provide quality healthcare facilities to residents.As part of such efforts, a modern dental unit was inaugurated in Category-D hospital Maayar by District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Nazir Khan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion he said dental unit was equipped with all modern facilities and now people would avail latest and quality treatment at their hometown.� He said treating ailing people was a sacred profession and urged doctors and paramedical staff to continue with same high dedication to provide best healthcare services to people.

Meanwhile, food Inspector Nasir along with other concerned officials paid a visit to the vegetables and fruit market to check prices of various commodities.

He monitored the bidding process and worked out rates of different vegetables and fruit. He directed shopkeepers to sell items according to the official price list.