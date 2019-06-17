DEPD to launch awareness drive on mental health: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is going to launch an awareness campaign on mental health in collaboration with an NGO from next month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is going to launch an awareness campaign on mental health in collaboration with an NGO from next month.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Kazim Trust in his office on Monday, said a statement.

He said that in first phase camps will be organized in connection with the campaign in Karachi from July and gradually these camps will be expanded across Sindh.

On this occasion, Kazim Trust representatives Samira Sadiq, Ambreen Ali, Farah Aftab and Asad Ali were also present, while Deputy Secretary of DEPD Shahzaib Shaikh also attended the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that Kazim Trust would arrange awareness camps on mental health.

They informed Qasim Naveed Qamar regarding working of their Trust and told that they were providing consultancy and awareness services to the children who were intellectually challenged and specially to those who had been suffering from attention deficit hypertension disorder and also in field of learning disability and Autism.

He was also informed that a mobile application regarding awareness on the issue would be launched soon in collaboration with Sindh DEPD.

On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured them his full support for the purpose and for preparation adding that for launching of mobile application, he would provide technical and consultancy support as well.