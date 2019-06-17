UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEPD To Launch Awareness Drive On Mental Health: Qasim Naveed

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

DEPD to launch awareness drive on mental health: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is going to launch an awareness campaign on mental health in collaboration with an NGO from next month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that his department is going to launch an awareness campaign on mental health in collaboration with an NGO from next month.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Kazim Trust in his office on Monday, said a statement.

He said that in first phase camps will be organized in connection with the campaign in Karachi from July and gradually these camps will be expanded across Sindh.

On this occasion, Kazim Trust representatives Samira Sadiq, Ambreen Ali, Farah Aftab and Asad Ali were also present, while Deputy Secretary of DEPD Shahzaib Shaikh also attended the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that Kazim Trust would arrange awareness camps on mental health.

They informed Qasim Naveed Qamar regarding working of their Trust and told that they were providing consultancy and awareness services to the children who were intellectually challenged and specially to those who had been suffering from attention deficit hypertension disorder and also in field of learning disability and Autism.

He was also informed that a mobile application regarding awareness on the issue would be launched soon in collaboration with Sindh DEPD.

On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured them his full support for the purpose and for preparation adding that for launching of mobile application, he would provide technical and consultancy support as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Mobile Farah Asad Ali July From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

US Keeps Blocking Reappointment of WTO Appellate B ..

36 seconds ago

PML-N lawmakers violate code of conduct in Nationa ..

40 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized to cope flood situation: AD ..

42 seconds ago

"Save Father Campaign" can't stop budget passage f ..

45 seconds ago

Chairman CETC calls on Defence Production Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.