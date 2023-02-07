Dependency on Allopathic treatment discouraged

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday said to focus on harmless treatment for diseases, mitigating the dependency on Allopathic treatment.

She said this while talking to herbalist Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka, who called on the former in the Sindh Assembly building, said a statement.

On this occasion, Rehana Leghari presented a ceremonial gift of Sindhi cap and Ajarak to Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka.