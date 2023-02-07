UrduPoint.com

Dependency On Allopathic Treatment Discouraged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Dependency on Allopathic treatment discouraged

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday said to focus on harmless treatment for diseases, mitigating the dependency on Allopathic treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday said to focus on harmless treatment for diseases, mitigating the dependency on Allopathic treatment.

She said this while talking to herbalist Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka, who called on the former in the Sindh Assembly building, said a statement.

On this occasion, Rehana Leghari presented a ceremonial gift of Sindhi cap and Ajarak to Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Nasir

Recent Stories

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

12 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Minister demands release of ..

Balochistan Education Minister demands release of funds for printing of textbook ..

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi ..

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi's acquittal

13 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of farming comm ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of farming community: Caretaker Provincial Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.