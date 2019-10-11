Depression: Brief change in diet may relieve symptoms

In the first study of its type, researchers conclude that even a brief shift in dietary habits can alleviate the symptoms of depression in young adults

The findings offer hope, but more work is needed.Science has now clearly established the impact of poor diet on overall physical health.Consuming large amounts of processed and sugary foods increases the risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.More recently, researchers have begun to focus on the impact of healthful or unhealthful eating on mental health.In fact, as the authors of the latest study explain, diet is now considered a "modifiable risk factor for depression."Although evidence is mounting, most of it is observational.

In other words, currently, it is difficult to ascertain whether eating a healthful diet staves off depression or whether experiencing depression drives unhealthful eating habits.Filling a gapAccording to the authors, to date, only one randomized control trial has investigated a dietary intervention on adults with a clinical diagnosis of depression.The 12-week study concluded that "dietary improvement may provide an efficacious and accessible treatment strategy for the management of [major depression]."The latest study, appearing now in PLOS ONE, adds more flesh to the bones.In this study, the scientists wanted to uncover whether young adults living with depression could benefit from a 3-week dietary intervention.

At the same time, they were keen to know whether young people with depression would be able to stick to a dietary intervention.The researchers chose to study young adults because, as they explain, "adolescence and young adulthood are a period where there is increased risk of depression, and these are also critical periods for establishing health patterns such as diet which will carry over into adulthood."To investigate, researchers from Macquarie University in Australia recruited 76 participants between 17 and 35 years of age.

All participants were experiencing moderate-to-high symptoms of depression, and their standard diet included high levels of sugar, saturated fats, and processed foods.The dietary interventionsThe scientists split the participants into two groups; the "diet change" group and the "regular diet" group.The scientists gave the diet change group nutritional advice in the form of a 13-minute video, which they posted online for the student to reference during the study.Members of this group received a small hamper of healthful food and the promise of a $60 gift card if they handed in their shopping receipts at the end of the study.The diet change group also received two check-in calls during the study, on days 7 and 14.

The "regular diet" group, however, received no dietary instructions, free food, or gift cards; the research team simply asked them to return after 3 weeks.