Deptt of Ophthalmology Khyber Teaching Hospital pioneer in treating premature babies blindness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Department of Ophthalmology MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital has become pioneer in treating premature babies blindness under the Screening and Management Program of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is an eye disease that happens in premature babies. It causes abnormal blood vessels to grow in the retina and can lead to blindness, says a press release issued here on Monday.

It said some cases of ROP are mild and correct themselves but others progress to scarring pulling the retina away from the rest of the eye. These cases need treatment to prevent vision loss or blindness. ROP treatment stops the growth of abnormal blood vessels.

There are screening and management programs for ROP all over the world but no program existed in the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Pakistan ROP guidelines all premature babies with gestational age less than 35 weeks and birth weight less than 2000 grams who are given oxygen in Nursery or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit need to be screened around one month postnatal for ROP by an experienced Ophthalmologist.

A young and renowned Assistant Professor of Department of Ophthalmology Dr Akhunzada Muhammad Aftab has started screening services for ROP for babies born at Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar since September 2019 and treats them with intravitreal anti VEGF injections and laser treatment.

Dr Aftab is assisted in screening and managing ROP babies by Dr Nazli Gul.

Since September 2019, a total of 459 parents of premature babies in nursery and Neonatal intensive Care Unit of Khyber Teaching Hospital were counseled to bring their babies for ROP screening. In 10 premature babies ROP was detected and managed. Two ROP babies were given intravitreal anti VEGF injections, other two were lasered, four ROP babies had total retinal detachment whereas 2 babies were kept under observation.

The efforts of MTI KTH Ophthalmology Department faculty members to start ROP screening and management program will go a long way in minimizing the colossal negative impact of ROP in the province.

The most common method of ROP treatment is laser surgery. Laser surgery is done most often for ROP. Small laser beams scar the peripheral retina. This procedure takes 30 to 45 minutes for each eye.

The second method of treatment is to inject medicine into the eye. The results are promising often allowing blood vessels to grow normally. For advance cases of ROP with retinal detachment Vitrectomy is performed.

This involves the removal of scar tissues and eases tugging on the retina which stops it from pulling away. Vitrectomy can take several hours. To make sure the eyes heal properly and ROP hasn't returned the ophthalmologist schedule follows up eye exams.