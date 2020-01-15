UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits Rural Health Center At Channi Goth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Rural Health Center at Channi Goth

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center Channi Goth, here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center Channi Goth, here on Wednesday.

He inspected the health facilities being provided at the hospital and inquired after the health of admitted patients.

Deputy Commissioner directed up-gradation of the health facility to provide better health cover to the people of the area.

He also directed to arrange 24-hour ambulance service for the Rural Health Center. He asked the doctors and paramedical staff to take good care of visiting patients. He expressed satisfaction over hygiene conditions and stock of medicines at the hospital.

