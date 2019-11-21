UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Pays Surprise Visit To Rural Health Centre

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower pays surprise visit to Rural Health Centre

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Asbanr

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Asbanr.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated presence of facility for service delivery to the residents of far flung areas and took notice of the absence and lack of staff for medical equipment.

He also issued directives for taking necessary action in that regard, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

