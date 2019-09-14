Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visits DHQ Taimergara

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Sadat Hasan Saturday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Taimergara and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital,Muhammad Saleem and concerned officials.

Deputy Commissioner visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about the services being provided to patients in the facility.He also visited wards, laboratory and medical store of the hospital. He also apprised himself about the hospital needs and problems of the patients and assured provision of the needed facilities for the patients.