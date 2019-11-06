UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Visits Lalqilla Hospital, Assures To Provide Missing Facilities

Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visits Lalqilla hospital, assures to provide missing facilities

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla inspected Cat-D Hospital Lalqilla and paid visit to various wards of the hospital

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla inspected Cat-D Hospital Lalqilla and paid visit to various wards of the hospital. During the visit, In-charge of the hospital told the DC that currently there was no facility of solar or generator available in the hospital.

Although the hospital had a lab but there was no pathologist to conduct medical tests and only one ambulance was available in the hospital. During the inspection, the deputy commissioner also checked the availability of medicines.

The DC said a solar system would be installed in the hospital soon and directed the DHO to this effect. All the missing facilities would be reported to the high ups for facilitating the hospital.

