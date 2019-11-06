- Home
- Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visits Lalqilla hospital, assures to provide missing facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:05 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla inspected Cat-D Hospital Lalqilla and paid visit to various wards of the hospital
Although the hospital had a lab but there was no pathologist to conduct medical tests and only one ambulance was available in the hospital. During the inspection, the deputy commissioner also checked the availability of medicines.
The DC said a solar system would be installed in the hospital soon and directed the DHO to this effect. All the missing facilities would be reported to the high ups for facilitating the hospital.