Deputy Commissioner Directs To Cover Refusal/unattended Polio Cases

Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday directed officials of district health authority to follow up polio refusal cases and prepare a separate list of refusal and unattended cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday directed officials of district health authority to follow up polio refusal cases and prepare a separate list of refusal and unattended cases.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, the DC directed health department to devise strategy to end doubts and convince parents with the help of Ulema and local community leaders to administer polio drops to their children.

Randhawa said Polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

On the occasion Health official briefed the meeting during the recent polio campaign that concluded on June 21 in tehsil Gujarkhan, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and cantonment areas, 99681 children were unattended ,adding the number was decreased to 29,063 after three days case response while 8927 refusal cases have been covered out of total 14942 cases.

He informed that during the campaign 2333 polio teams including 174 Union council medical officers, 444 area incharges and nine deputy district health officers participated in the drive.

