Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan inspects facilities of anti-polio campaign in Harnai

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Thursday inspected ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district to make successful polio drive in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Thursday inspected ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district to make successful polio drive in the area.

He said all possible measures would be taken to administer polio drops to each child so that no child would not be remained from polio vaccines in the area, saying no negligence of staffs including officers would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed concerned officials to take strict action against those staffs who were showing carelessness performances.

He stressed citizens including parents, teachers, scholars and civil society members to cooperate with polio team workers to administer anti-polio drops to their children under age of five years so that they would save them from crippling diseases, saying it was included in our national obligation to eradicate polio disease from the area.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar was also briefed regarding polio campaign of five days in the areas and security measures of polio teams.

DC also expressed his satisfaction on constant polio drive and appreciated polio teams for making efforts to administer polio vaccine to children at door to door in the areas.