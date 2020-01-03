Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks Liaquat University Hospital management to ensure patients' proper medical treatment

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has directed the Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubeen Memon to ensure every possible facility of medical treatment to the patients particularly special care during recent severe winter spell

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has directed the Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubeen Memon to ensure every possible facility of medical treatment to the patients particularly special care during recent severe winter spell.

She directed while distributing blankets to the patients of the hospital during her visit to hospital here on Friday.She also inquired the patients about medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

The DC said that Sindh government was striving hard to provide better medical facilities to the people adding that the doctors and paramedical staff should discharge their noble duty honestly and leave no stone upturned for providing medical treatment to the patients.

The Medical Superintendent briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the facilities being provided to admitted patients as well as development projects being carried out to ensure availability of state of the art medical equipment for early and satisfactory treatment.