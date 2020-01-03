UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Asks Liaquat University Hospital Management To Ensure Patients' Proper Medical Treatment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks Liaquat University Hospital management to ensure patients' proper medical treatment

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has directed the Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubeen Memon to ensure every possible facility of medical treatment to the patients particularly special care during recent severe winter spell

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has directed the Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubeen Memon to ensure every possible facility of medical treatment to the patients particularly special care during recent severe winter spell.

She directed while distributing blankets to the patients of the hospital during her visit to hospital here on Friday.She also inquired the patients about medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

The DC said that Sindh government was striving hard to provide better medical facilities to the people adding that the doctors and paramedical staff should discharge their noble duty honestly and leave no stone upturned for providing medical treatment to the patients.

The Medical Superintendent briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the facilities being provided to admitted patients as well as development projects being carried out to ensure availability of state of the art medical equipment for early and satisfactory treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

93 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Goffin 'very motivated' as Belgium make winning AT ..

3 minutes ago

Man die, Additional DC among 11 injure in Sibi acc ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders Or ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt doing efforts to get net hydel profit as p ..

8 minutes ago

Man died, Additional DC among 12 injured in Sibi a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.