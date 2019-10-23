Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad claims availability of anti-rabies vaccines in govt hospitals

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has claimed that sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine was available in all government hospitals of the district here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has claimed that sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine was available in all government hospitals of the district here.

She said this while addressing an open Katchery at Shah Abdul Latifabad Bhitai Hospital on Wednesday. The open Katchery was arrange under District Health Vigilance Committee constituted by Sindh Chief Secretary to assess the available health facilities as well as required medicines in the government hospitals of the district.

Responding to a question, the Deputy Commissioner maintained that there was no shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the hospitals.

Besides,she said fumigation was also being carried out in all over the district under anti-malaria campaign.

She asked the district health officer to submit complete details about availability of health facilities and stock of medicines in the hospitals so that the same could be forward to high ups of the government for necessary action.

She also asked the hospital management to provide maximum facilities to patients and deploy the duty of 156 available doctors in shifts. She also underlined the need of maintaining proper health and sanitation condition in the wards and other sections of the hospital.