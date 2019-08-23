UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates Burns Unit At DHQ

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:04 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated the newly established burns unit at district headquarters hospital (DHQ), here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that medical treatment facility had been launched on the demand of people of the are.

He said that there was no need for people for going to Bahawalpur and Multan now in case of any burns injuries.

Medical Superintendent DHQ said that all facilities would be extended to patients at the burns unit.

