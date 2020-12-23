UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates Paediatric Ward At THQ Hasilpur

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:01 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

He inspected the health facilities being provided to the people at the hospital. He visited the Cardiology Department of the hospital that got functional after the appointment of senior consultant cardiac.

He inaugurated Paediatric Ward in the hospital.

Principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shafqat Tabssum, Cheif Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib and Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

Later, he visited the assistant commissioner office where he distributed cheques of financial aid to deserving members of minority communities.

