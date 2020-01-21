Deputy Commissioner inspects BHUs, Civil Dispensary Hospital in Kohlu

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Abdullah Khan Khosa on Tuesday visited various Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Civil Dispensary Hospital in order to enhance performances of hospitals, aiming to provide healthcare facilities to common people in Kohlu district.

He said rehabilitation of basic health centers and schools in remote areas of district was top priority, saying it was our endeavor that establishment of new BHUs and schools would be made possible in remote areas of district to ensure provision of amenities to common people, said press released issue here.

DC said basic health units in Garsini, Kahn Tessil and Nelli Tehsil were inaugurated during one month in order to provide healthcare facilities to people at their door steps which was positive sign of the area.

Emergency measures have been launched to uplift performances of departments including education, health and other sectors for reducing miseries of public he said adding that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of facilities to masses.

Abdullah Khan Khosa said efforts were underway to provide clean water, energy, jobs to people in the areas. He urged people that they should enroll their children in educational institution in order to create educated generation for progress of the society.

DC also checked attendance of doctors and other staffs of hospitals to ensure presence of employments in the health centers.

Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shair Zaman Marri briefed the DC about provision of health facilities and requirement of health problem.

DC also assured the DHO that he would take possible steps to address these issues for interest of health department.