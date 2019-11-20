Deputy Commissioner inspects teaching hospital in Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai Asad-Ullah Khan Kakar on Wednesday visited a teaching hospital for checking facilities of the hospital, attendance of doctors and other staffs in order to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to patients in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai Asad-Ullah Khan Kakar on Wednesday visited a teaching hospital for checking facilities of the hospital, attendance of doctors and other staffs in order to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to patients in the area.

He also inspected its wards including cardiac, children wards and laboratory where DC met the patients to ask them about their health and monitored cleansing of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Wahid Baloch briefed the DC about performance, facilities and requirements of the Hospital at the moment.

Deputy Commissioner Asad-Ullah said incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures to provide healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep because Health was important field which would need to more improve for ensuring quality treatments of public in the area.

He also directed concerned official to take measures against those staffs who prolong absent from their duties and to ensure attendance of doctors and other staffs in the hospital for promoting services of it, saying no compromise would be made on attendance of doctors but professional of doctors was also great that it was responsibility of them to ensure proper treatment of people.

He stressed that cleansing of hospital should be improved on daily basis for interest of patients' health and instructed Chief Officer that measures would be taken to make whitewash to nonfunctional children ward within one week in order to make it useful for children patients.

DC Asad-Ullah was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bori, Asad Khan Sherani, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Ali Muhamamd Zehri, Xen B&R Abdul Manan Kakar, SDO, B&R Abdul Qayyum and othe r official during visit.