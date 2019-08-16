Deputy Commissioner instructs public hospitals' administration to make ACs functional

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered Medical Superintendents of all public hospitals to make air conditioning system functional keeping in view ongoing humid weather conditions.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DC said that all air conditioning systems specially of children wards should be properly functional.

He directed district administration officers to visit hospitals to check the arrangements.

Khattak stated that he would also pay surprise visits to public hospitals for monitoring.