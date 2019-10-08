Deputy Commissioner Jhang Inaugurates Postmortem Building At DHQ Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo accompanied by MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana inaugurated Postmortem Building in DHQ hospital here on Tuesday
CEO Health Dr Samiullah and DHQ hospital MS Dr Asfand Yar were also present on the occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner said that all out efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities in DHQ hospital.
Ghulam Bibi Bharwana in her speech highlighted the facilities of medical facilities being provided by the PTI government.