Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Takes Notice Of Dengue Virus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal on Wedensday took notice of dengue virus related news on social media and directed relevant authorities to shift affected people to hospital for provision treatment facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal on Wedensday took notice of dengue virus related news on social media and directed relevant authorities to shift affected people to hospital for provision treatment facilities.

"Team was also formed in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hub Capt Retired Mehrullah Badeni and District Health Officer Lasbela for spraying affected areas to control spreading of dengue virus by DC, said press release issued here.

He said in this regard, a separate special ward has been set up in Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Civil Hospital for patients of dengue virus under Assistant Commissioner and Medical Superintendent (MS) of Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital in order to ensure proper treatment of dengue patients.

"Spraying is being launched soon in the areas to prevent dengue virus and to save citizens from same diseases" he said.

DC urged the citizens to maintain their houses clean and to cover clean water in homes for saving them from dengue virus while affected people should immediately be shifted to Civil Hospital Hub to ensure their treatment as emergency basis.

