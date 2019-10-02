Deputy Commissioner Mithi confirms death of 6 more ailing children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar , Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Wednesday confirmed death of six more ailing children in Tharparkar

He revealed this in a report pertaining to health facilities being provided to ailing children in district hospitals.

He said that during last 24 four hours 169 children were brought to hospitals for treatment among them 45 children were discharged on stable condition while 116 childrens were yet admitted in other hospitals.

Menawhile treatment to 1040 children was being provided in all govt hospitals while 323 childrens were given treatment in 31 basic health centres under supervision of PPHI and OPDS of 18 government dispensaries.

Dr Shahzad revealed six children were died suffering different complications. He said that in a joint report of MS civil hospital Mithi taluka hosp[ital Nangarparkar and chachro that a newly born child hailing from islamkot died due to low weight complication. Another child belongs to Islamkot was died due to asthmic problems and fever.