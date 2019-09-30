UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Multan Inaugurates Dengue Screening Laboratory, Mobile Van

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak inaugurated dengue screening laboratory, screening mobile van and dengue mobile squad unit in Town Hospital S-Block Shah Rukan-e-Alam here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak inaugurated dengue screening laboratory, screening mobile van and dengue mobile squad unit in Town Hospital S-Block Shah Rukan-e-Alam here on Monday.

Talking to the media after inaugural ceremony, the DC said that free tests would be conducted at the dengue screening laboratory.

He said that two dengue screening mobile vans were also being provided for citizens which were equipped with latest equipments.

He said that dengue mobile vans would provide facility to shifting dengue patients to hospitals in emergency like situation.

The deputy commissioner added that dengue mobile squad units would visit the suspected areas of dengue larvae. He said that Multan remained dengue free from 2015.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Munawar Abbas, focal person Dr Atta-Ul-Rehman and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

