Deputy Commissioner Presides Meeting Regarding Anti Polio Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:17 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali has directed the officials of health department to work hard for availing maximum results in anti polio drive.

According to a official handout issued here on Wednesday, DC said that strict action would be taken against polio staff showing negligence.

He expressed these views during a review meeting for arrangement of 3-day anti polio campaign to be scheduled from December 16 in Sanghar city.

He said that nearly 419704 children up to 5 years would be administered polio vaccine and for this purpose 901 mobile teams, 78 fixed teams and 37 transits teams had been constituted.

He also informed that in this regard a comprehensive plan had been devised through this all facilities would provide them and their performance would be monitored on the daily basis.

