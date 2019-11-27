Deputy Commissioner presides meeting regarding anti Polio drive

The Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali has directed the officials of health department to work hard for availing maximum results in anti polio drive

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Mirza Nasir Ali has directed the officials of health department to work hard for availing maximum results in anti polio drive.

According to a official handout issued here on Wednesday, DC said that strict action would be taken against polio staff showing negligence.

He expressed these views during a review meeting for arrangement of 3-day anti polio campaign to be scheduled from December 16 in Sanghar city.

He said that nearly 419704 children up to 5 years would be administered polio vaccine and for this purpose 901 mobile teams, 78 fixed teams and 37 transits teams had been constituted.

He also informed that in this regard a comprehensive plan had been devised through this all facilities would provide them and their performance would be monitored on the daily basis.