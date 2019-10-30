UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Polio Drive From Nov 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews preparations for polio drive from Nov 4

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Wednesday has asked all segments of the society including parents and religious scholars to cooperate with polio teams for making polio campaign successful in the area in order to eliminate the dangerous disease from the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar on Wednesday has asked all segments of the society including parents and religious scholars to cooperate with polio teams for making polio campaign successful in the area in order to eliminate the dangerous disease from the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review anti-polio campaign, facilities and its security measures, said press release issued here.

Representative of WHO and District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Rasheed Nasar and concerned officials attended the meeting.

The DC directed the officials to ensure monitoring of polio team during campaign so that no child could be left from ant-polio drops for saving them from crippling, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel would be assigned duties with polio teams during anti-polio derive in the area.

The DC also urged parents, teachers, scholars and civil society members to make their contribution in cooperating with polio teams for ending of polio diseases in the area.

Earlier, DHO Abdul Rasheed Nasar briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the measures for the anti-polio campaign which would be started from from 4 November and will conclude on 8 November in Harani district. He said over 23000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the derive in the area, saying that in this regard Harnai district has been divided into 14 zones to make the campaign successful. "Around 158 teams have been constituted for polio drive in the area", he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Polio Civil Society Harnai November All From

Recent Stories

National Management Course participants call on Pa ..

2 minutes ago

US wants China trade deal in 'same time frame' des ..

2 minutes ago

Airport manager, 2 DTMs suspended for maltreating ..

2 minutes ago

Polish zoo to take in tigers stranded on 'nightmar ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

56 minutes ago

Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2 Good News for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.