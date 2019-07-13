UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Visits PMU Hospital

Sat 13th July 2019

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Nisar Ahmed Memon visited Peoples Medical University Hospital to inquire about the health of persons injured in road accident near Shahpur Chakar town on Nawabshah Sanghar Road

The DC accompanied by Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Waseem Hamid and Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Shamsuddin Siyal also took a view of the medical facilities being provided to accident victims.

Talking to injured persons and their attendants, the DC said the district administration in cooperation with administration of PMC Hospital was providing all out medical treatment to the injured persons.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the road accident and said that district administration was with relatives on the sad occasion.

