Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits hospital,inquires about cleanliness, health care

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar visited on Friday the People's Medical University Hospital to inquire about the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the health care provided to the patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Zardari, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Moin Shaikh and other officers concerned were present on he occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the MS to improve the sanitary conditions in the hospital and ensure the provision of health care facilities to the patients and in this regard no excuse would be tolerated.

He further said that after Karachi and Hyderabad the Nawabshah Hospital is a large hospital where the poor people come in a large number from far away for medical treatment. He said that measures should be taken to provide health facilities to all patients.

He also directed to maintain record of incoming and all tests should be carried out at the hospital. The DC said the doctor advising tests from outside hospital would be responsible to pay test fee and they must ensure of proper syringe disposal in the hospital.

He also visited the hospital's dengue ward and sought information. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent informed the Deputy Commissioner that there are 5 patients admitted to the dengue ward at the hospital, out of which 2 patients have been confirmed for dengue, while 3 patients are sent to Karachi for tests.

The MS said that after the tests, it will be confirmed if patients have the dengue virus or not. He further informed that 2 dengue affected patients are being provided treatment facilities in the ward. He further said that till now no dengue virus is reported in District Shaheed Benazirabad.