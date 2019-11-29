Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for children inoculation against Polio

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Friday directed to give anti-Polio vaccination to children in all schools in the district

He ordered this while presiding over a meeting of the district Anti-Polio Task Force at his office.

The meeting also decided to take action against schools which refuse to vaccinate children against polio.

The DC said that the government of Sindh was working to save children from the crippling virus of polio.The DC asked authorities concerned to present him weekly report pertaining to the virus.