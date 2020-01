Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Mutaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed the health department to run awareness campaign to administer anti-polio drops to the children during every the National Anti-Polio Drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur , Ghulam Mutaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed the health department to run awareness campaign to administer anti-polio drops to the children during every the National Anti-Polio Drive.

The DC asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the drive toprotect the children from the virus.