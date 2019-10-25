UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar For Providing Health Facilities On Priority Basis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:36 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday said the district administration, health department and other institutions concerned were playing active role for betterment of health facilities in the district.

He expressed these views after inauguration of recently renovated government dispensary building here.

The DC said all out efforts were being taken for resolving the health issues prevails in hospitals, government dispensaries and basic health centres of the districts. The provincial govt with the collaboration of district government providing health facilities to remote areas on priority basis.

