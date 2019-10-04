UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Urges Officials To Ensure Provision Of Medical Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar urges officials to ensure provision of medical facilities

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday chaired a meeting to ensure provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep, besides resolving other issues

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday chaired a meeting to ensure provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep, besides resolving other issues.

Addressing the meeting with officials of health departments, medical superintendents of all talukas and doctors, the DC said that ensuring provision of healthcare facilities to people was among Primary responsibilities of distract administration.

He also asked to submit a report containing details of healthcare facilities being provided at government hospitals as well as issues and problems being faced in the regard so that such problems could be addressed.

The DC also directed officials of PPHI and IHS to take measures for provision of all healthcare facilities at basic health care centers.

Related Topics

Tharparkar All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority aquad demolishes ille ..

3 minutes ago

US Nominates Poland for Entry Into Visa Waiver Pro ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Leader Calls for Lawmakers' Strike Unti ..

4 minutes ago

FBR issues 'Sales Tax Order' regarding provision o ..

4 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Andreescu in China Open quarter-fina ..

8 minutes ago

Gazprom Can Start Nord Stream 2 Construction in De ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.