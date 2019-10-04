Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar urges officials to ensure provision of medical facilities

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday chaired a meeting to ensure provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep, besides resolving other issues

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday chaired a meeting to ensure provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep, besides resolving other issues.

Addressing the meeting with officials of health departments, medical superintendents of all talukas and doctors, the DC said that ensuring provision of healthcare facilities to people was among Primary responsibilities of distract administration.

He also asked to submit a report containing details of healthcare facilities being provided at government hospitals as well as issues and problems being faced in the regard so that such problems could be addressed.

The DC also directed officials of PPHI and IHS to take measures for provision of all healthcare facilities at basic health care centers.