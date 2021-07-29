UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Corona Vaccination Center located at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Satellite Town Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Corona Vaccination Center located at Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Satellite Town Bahawalpur.

Focal person Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir and Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the various departments at the Corona Vaccination Center and inquired about the corona vaccination facility provided to the visitors. He asked the medical officer and the concerned staff to fulfil their responsibilities with a sense of patriotism and vaccination should be provided to all the people having age 18 years and above.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited various places in Bahawalpur city. He visited grocery stores in Commercial Area Satellite Town and University Chowk to check the prices of groceries. He also reviewed the quality and price of fruits and vegetables. He directed that essential food items should be sold at fixed rates. Deputy Commissioner said that legal action should be taken in case of violation of the price list.

