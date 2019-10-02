Deputy Commissioner visits THQ hospital Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited THQ Hospital Athra Hazari and office of Assistant Commissioner

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited THQ Hospital Athra Hazari and office of Assistant Commissioner.

During his visit, he reviewed the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

The DC said that steps were being taken to provide modern facilities in the hospital.He directed the administration of the hospital to provide good services to the patients.

He went to the office of Assistant Commissioner and directed the staff to resolve citizens' problems without any delay.