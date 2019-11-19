Deputy Commissioner visits typhoid camps, witnessed vaccine process

The Deputy Commissioner, Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday, visited Typhoid camp set up at Madrasah High School, on second of typhoid vaccine drive

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday, visited Typhoid camp set up at Madrasah High school , on second of typhoid vaccine drive.

During visit he inspected records and checked the number of vaccines administered at the camp.

DC informed, anti typhoid campaign would continue till November 30,and all out efforts were taken in this regard, so that no child would be deprived of vaccine.

The DC also visited the Government Girls College NF and got the information from students and other staff.