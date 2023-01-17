Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal for elimination of polio

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday urged parents, citizens and scholars to cooperate with polio workers to eliminate the disease

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday urged parents, citizens and scholars to cooperate with polio workers to eliminate the disease.

He said this while inaugurating the polio drive by administering polio drops to children under five years of age.

The DC was briefed about the recent campaign that a total of 73232 children would be given polio drops along with increased vitamin A dose.

The DC said that more than 700 police and Levies personnel were deployed for the security of polio workers.

Deputy Commissioner Palal said that to protect their children from life-long disability, parents must administer their children anti-polio drops and cooperate fully with polio officials saying that the health department needs support of parents and general public to eradicate deadly diseases.

He also checked the work of the polio teams along with the Levies officials and the arrangements regarding the law and order situation in different areas were reviewed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful in Zhob district, a regular anti-polio campaign was being started in the presence of Levies and police personnel.

