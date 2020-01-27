UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioners Advised To Launch Massive Polio Eradication Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioners advised to launch massive polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked the deputy commissioners of the division to launch massive polio eradication campaign and ensure hundred percent coverage in their respective districts.

The deputy commissioners should focus their attention towards less coverage area and ensure vaccination of under aged children in all union councils, the commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting of divisional task force on polio here at his office.

The commissioner also expressed his concern over the report of positive environment samples and asked the officers concerned to make all out efforts in unearthing such trend and sincerely work for controlling refusal cases.

He lauded the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for reducing the numbers of refusal cases in the district however, he said that more efforts are required to achieve more success particularly in some union councils.

The Additional Commissioner-II Tahir Ali Memon briefed the Commissioner about the performance of divisional task force on polio.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, Deputy Commissioner Dadu Shahzaman Kuhro, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Abdul Rasheed Zardari and Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti also briefed the meeting about performance in polio eradication in their respective districts.

