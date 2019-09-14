UrduPoint.com
DERC Meeting Held For Dengue Control

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Dengue control Saturday held a meeting here with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Sarwar in the chair.

Officers of education, health, social welfare, environment, agriculture, livestock and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

ADC Finance said that no stone should be left unturned to control breeding of dengue. He said that all concerned officers should perform their duties to get rid of dengue.

He said that cooperation of citizens was vital for controlling dengue.

